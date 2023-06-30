On Friday, Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

TV Channel: BSSW

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .296.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 64.2% of his games this season (43 of 67), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 67), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.4%).

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .280 AVG .308 .325 OBP .363 .486 SLG .474 10 XBH 14 6 HR 3 18 RBI 18 24/6 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings