Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .326.
- Duran is batting .500 with three homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 37.1% of those games.
- In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.391
|AVG
|.257
|.437
|OBP
|.291
|.700
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|25/9
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Blanco (1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.63 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
