Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:05 PM on June 29.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 48 times and won 31, or 64.6%, of those games.

Texas has entered five games this season favored by -250 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (478) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Rangers Schedule