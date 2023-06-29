Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .345 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 39 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (51.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (22.4%).
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (42.9%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.4%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.385
|AVG
|.295
|.452
|OBP
|.357
|.706
|SLG
|.489
|21
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|23
|18/14
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
