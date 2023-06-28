Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 28) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (6-1) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-8).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 30 out of the 47 games, or 63.8%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 7-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (468) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

