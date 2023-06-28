The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .243 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Garver has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In eight games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 .280 AVG .150 .345 OBP .261 .540 SLG .150 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 2 19/5 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings