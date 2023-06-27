Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) go up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (6-8) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Wings have put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this year.

Dallas has covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

A total of six out of the Wings' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 11 times this year.

