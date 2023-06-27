Travis Jankowski returns to action for the Texas Rangers against Matt Manning and the Detroit TigersJune 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 21 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-2.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 16 walks.

In 61.1% of his games this season (22 of 36), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a home run in his 36 games this season.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .277 AVG .304 .382 OBP .400 .340 SLG .411 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/7 K/BB 16/9 5 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings