Travis Jankowski returns to action for the Texas Rangers against Matt Manning and the Detroit TigersJune 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 21 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-2.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
  • In 61.1% of his games this season (22 of 36), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 36 games this season.
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.277 AVG .304
.382 OBP .400
.340 SLG .411
3 XBH 5
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
4/7 K/BB 16/9
5 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Manning (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
