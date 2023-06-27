Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .223 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Grossman has had a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits eight times (13.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven home a run in 18 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 45.9% of his games this year (28 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.243
|AVG
|.204
|.319
|OBP
|.287
|.379
|SLG
|.352
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|29/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Manning (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, April 11, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
