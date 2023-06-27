Spencer Torkelson and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Martin Perez (7-3) for his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6).

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1 at Tigers May. 30 4.2 7 6 6 3 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Semien Stats

Semien has 93 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .281/.342/.462 slash line on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 61 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .258/.327/.492 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .218/.298/.360 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has collected 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .242/.331/.365 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

