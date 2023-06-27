Matt Manning takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in MLB play with 104 total home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .271 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (460 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rangers rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is 25th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.185).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Perez is aiming to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Perez will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Framber Valdez

