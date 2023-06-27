Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (47-31) against the Detroit Tigers (34-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 27.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (7-3) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (1-1).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 29, or 63%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 9-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (460) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule