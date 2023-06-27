On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .243.

In 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Garver has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 .280 AVG .150 .345 OBP .261 .540 SLG .150 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 2 19/5 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings