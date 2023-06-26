In the series opener on Monday, June 26, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (47-30) square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (33-43). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (5-5, 5.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rangers' game versus the Tigers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 29 (64.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (38.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.