Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .255 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 61st in slugging.
- In 60 of 77 games this year (77.9%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (13.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven in a run in 35 games this year (45.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (59.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.266
|AVG
|.289
|.324
|OBP
|.352
|.422
|SLG
|.480
|17
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|32/17
|3
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 92 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.63, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
