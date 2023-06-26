The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (hitting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (18.4%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 43.4% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (50.0%), including 12 multi-run games (15.8%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .294 AVG .226 .368 OBP .293 .581 SLG .400 17 XBH 15 11 HR 6 34 RBI 26 34/15 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

