On Sunday, June 25, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (third, 22.7 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.7) -- match up when the Dallas Wings (6-7) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (6-7) at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Wings have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Sparks have won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Dallas has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

In the Wings' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.