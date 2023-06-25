Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is expected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .271 batting average.

Texas has scored the most runs (455) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 15 starts this season.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco

