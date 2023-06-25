Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nate Lowe and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.0% of his games this season (57 of 75), with more than one hit 18 times (24.0%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (10.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.286
|AVG
|.258
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.486
|SLG
|.368
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|17
|36/19
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Cole (8-1) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
