Nate Lowe and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.0% of his games this season (57 of 75), with more than one hit 18 times (24.0%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (10.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .286 AVG .258 .373 OBP .359 .486 SLG .368 16 XBH 12 6 HR 2 24 RBI 17 36/19 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0

