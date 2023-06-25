Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Yankees Player Props
|Rangers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Yankees
|Rangers vs Yankees Odds
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .254 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Garver has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Garver has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|.298
|AVG
|.150
|.353
|OBP
|.261
|.574
|SLG
|.150
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|16/4
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.