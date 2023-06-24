As of now the Dallas Cowboys are sixth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1600.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Cowboys games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per contest.

At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. Away, they were 4-4.

Dallas had eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +900 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 Rams - +5000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

