Clarke Schmidt gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball, slugging .456.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.1 runs per game (451 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.190).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Dunning has registered three quality starts this season.

Dunning will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging four frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 16 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz

