The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney will take the field against the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to win. New York is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +140 -165

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 73 games with a total.

The Rangers have posted a record of 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-13 22-15 21-7 25-20 32-19 14-8

