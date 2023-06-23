On Friday, Jonah Heim (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the White Sox.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .279 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 72.3% of his games this year (47 of 65), with more than one hit 19 times (29.2%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (15.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 46.2% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .274 AVG .283 .325 OBP .336 .556 SLG .394 17 XBH 10 8 HR 2 29 RBI 25 26/8 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 2

