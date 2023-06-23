The WNBA slate on Friday will include Jordin Canada and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-7) hosting Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (6-6) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this matchup after an 85-73 victory against Atlanta. The Wings' leading scorer was Natasha Howard, who wound up with 23 points. Led by Nneka Ogwumike with 20 points and nine rebounds last time out, Los Angeles lost 67-61 versus Minnesota.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-115 to win)

Wings (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (-105 to win)

Sparks (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-1.5)

Wings (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have had to rely on their offense, which ranks third-best in the WNBA (85.5 points per game), as they rank third-worst in the league on defense with only 85.5 points allowed per contest.

Dallas is allowing 34.8 boards per game this season (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 38.3 rebounds per contest (best).

The Wings haven't produced many assists this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.0 assists per game.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, Dallas is fourth in the WNBA. It forces 14.5 turnovers per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Wings rank fourth in the WNBA by draining 7.5 three-pointers per contest, but they sport a 29.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Dallas has struggled against threes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (8.2) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.8%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Wings' offense has been slightly better at home, where they score 86.0 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 84.8 per game. Defensively, they have been much better at home, where they concede 83.4 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to average 88.4 per game.

When playing at home, Dallas averages 4.3 more rebounds per game than on the road (40.1 at home, 35.8 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 5.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.4 at home, 38.0 on the road).

The Wings average 18.0 assists per home contest, equal to their road game average in 2023. The 2023 WNBA season has seen Dallas turn the ball over more at home (14.1 per game) than on the road (10.8). It's also forced more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) than on the road (14.4).

This year, the Wings average 7.0 made three-pointers per game at home and 8.2 on the road (making 29.0% from distance in home games compared to 31.1% on the road).

This year, Dallas averages 8.0 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.4 on the road (conceding 34.6% shooting from deep in home games compared to 37.5% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings are 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, the Wings have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

Dallas has five wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Dallas is 3-4 against the spread.

The Wings have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.