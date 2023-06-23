Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .263.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this season (45 of 73), with more than one hit 18 times (24.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (17.8%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 73 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .294 AVG .232 .368 OBP .300 .581 SLG .401 17 XBH 14 11 HR 5 34 RBI 24 34/15 K/BB 47/15 2 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings