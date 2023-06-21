Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.295 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 57 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35 games this year (47.9%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.1%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.266
|AVG
|.288
|.324
|OBP
|.358
|.422
|SLG
|.497
|17
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|30/17
|3
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (3-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 35th, 1.269 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
