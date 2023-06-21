The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 77 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .279 with 30 extra-base hits.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jung has gotten a hit in 51 of 70 games this season (72.9%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (30.0%).

He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 70), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (34.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .286 AVG .273 .371 OBP .299 .500 SLG .500 13 XBH 17 7 HR 8 22 RBI 22 38/15 K/BB 38/5 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings