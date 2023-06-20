The Dallas Wings (5-6) host the Atlanta Dream (5-5), one game after Arike Ogunbowale exploded for 41 points in the Wings' 109-103 loss to the Storm. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Wings vs. Dream

Dallas puts up just 1.0 fewer point per game (85.5) than Atlanta allows (86.5).

Dallas is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Atlanta allows to opponents.

In games the Wings shoot higher than 42.3% from the field, they are 2-1 overall.

Dallas shoots 29.6% from three-point range, 2.1% lower than the 31.7% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Wings have a 2-2 record when the team makes more than 31.7% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Atlanta rebound at nearly the same rate, with Dallas averaging 1.0 more rebound per game.

Wings Injuries