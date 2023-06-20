One game after posting 41 points in a 109-103 loss to the Storm, Arike Ogunbowale leads the Dallas Wings (5-6) at home against the Atlanta Dream (5-5) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Dream matchup.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Wings have put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Dallas has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

So far this season, six out of the Dream's nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

