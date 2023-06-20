Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Jankowski is available when the Texas Rangers battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 16 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks while batting .286.
- In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
- In 34 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In eight games this season (23.5%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more.
- In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.277
|AVG
|.294
|.382
|OBP
|.368
|.340
|SLG
|.412
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/7
|K/BB
|15/6
|5
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
