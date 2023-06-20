The Texas Rangers (45-27) will look to Marcus Semien when they visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, June 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rangers and White Sox matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 28, or 66.7%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rangers have a 17-5 record (winning 77.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 60% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (30.2%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West -110 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.