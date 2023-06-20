Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Heim enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with two homers.
- In 46 of 63 games this year (73.0%) Heim has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven in a run in 29 games this season (46.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (42.9%), including eight multi-run games (12.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.274
|AVG
|.288
|.325
|OBP
|.344
|.556
|SLG
|.381
|17
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.