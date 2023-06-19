On Monday, Mitch Garver (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Banks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .255 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 3 .298 AVG .000 .353 OBP .200 .574 SLG .000 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 0 16/4 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

