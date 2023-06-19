Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Tanner Banks on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 74 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .278 with 29 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 50 of 68 games this season (73.5%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (29.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 68), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has an RBI in 23 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (48.5%), including 13 multi-run games (19.1%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.271
|.371
|OBP
|.299
|.500
|SLG
|.493
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|21
|38/15
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Banks takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 31-year-old lefty has six appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .220 against him this season. He has a 3.86 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his six appearances.
