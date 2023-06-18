Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Travis Jankowski -- batting .286 with two doubles, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .286 with seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including five multi-hit games (14.7%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this year.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.277
|AVG
|.294
|.382
|OBP
|.368
|.340
|SLG
|.412
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/7
|K/BB
|15/6
|5
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.02 ERA ranks 41st, 1.106 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
