In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 18, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (43-27) square off against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-33). The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Blue Jays have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 2:35 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.32 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (7-5, 4.02 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 24-13 (64.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 2-4 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Blue Jays have won seven of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

