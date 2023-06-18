Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 2:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Blue Jays have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas' last three games have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.8.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 26-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65% of those games).

Texas has gone 24-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (64.9% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-27-4).

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-13 20-14 20-7 23-19 30-18 13-8

