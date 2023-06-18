MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, June 18
If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays against Jon Gray and the Rangers.
Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for June 18.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Orioles at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (7-3) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (2-4) when the teams face off Sunday.
|BAL: Kremer
|CHC: Taillon
|14 (76 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (48.1 IP)
|4.74
|ERA
|6.52
|7.7
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Cubs
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Cubs
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (5-6) when the teams play Sunday.
|COL: Anderson
|ATL: Morton
|8 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (75 IP)
|2.72
|ERA
|3.60
|6.2
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -350
- COL Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|BOS: Bello
|14 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.1 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|3.78
|9.4
|K/9
|8.4
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to Patrick Corbin (4-7) when the teams play on Sunday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|WSH: Corbin
|14 (77.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (78.2 IP)
|4.17
|ERA
|4.81
|10.3
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals
- MIA Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-2) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|STL: Liberatore
|NYM: Carrasco
|5 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41 IP)
|5.14
|ERA
|5.71
|6.9
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -125
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Ronel Blanco (1-0) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|CIN: Weaver
|HOU: Blanco
|10 (52 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (23.1 IP)
|6.23
|ERA
|3.86
|8.5
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Reds at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-3) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|MIL: Peralta
|7 (33 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (70.1 IP)
|4.64
|ERA
|4.61
|5.5
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -160
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Louie Varland (3-2) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|DET: Olson
|MIN: Varland
|3 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51.2 IP)
|6.08
|ERA
|4.70
|7.4
|K/9
|8.7
Live Stream Tigers at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will look to Zack Greinke (1-6) when the teams meet Sunday.
|LAA: Anderson
|KC: Greinke
|12 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (71.2 IP)
|5.80
|ERA
|4.14
|6.4
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Angels at Royals
- LAA Odds to Win: -130
- KC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Bassitt (7-5) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Gray (6-2) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|TEX: Gray
|14 (85 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (73.2 IP)
|4.02
|ERA
|2.32
|7.9
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (5-4) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Hogan Harris (2-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|OAK: Harris
|14 (82 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22.1 IP)
|3.73
|ERA
|4.84
|10.3
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Athletics
- PHI Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-7) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (4-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|CHW: Lynn
|SEA: Miller
|14 (77.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (44.1 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|4.06
|10.0
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -165
- CHW Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (5-6) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Tony Gonsolin (4-1) when the teams play on Sunday.
|SF: Webb
|LAD: Gonsolin
|14 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (46.2 IP)
|3.45
|ERA
|1.93
|9.0
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Giants at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -140
- SF Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (2-2) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zach Davies (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|CLE: Bibee
|ARI: Davies
|9 (48.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (28 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|5.46
|8.4
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -110
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Yonny Chirinos (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Joe Musgrove (4-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|TB: Chirinos
|SD: Musgrove
|9 (38.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (47.1 IP)
|2.35
|ERA
|4.37
|4.0
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Rays at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -155
- TB Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Bello (3-4) when the teams meet Sunday.
|NYY: Severino
|BOS: Bello
|5 (25 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.1 IP)
|6.48
|ERA
|3.78
|7.9
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -140
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
