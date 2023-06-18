The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 77.1% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had at least one RBI in 48.6% of his games this year (34 of 70), with two or more RBI 13 times (18.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 60.0% of his games this season (42 of 70), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he has scored more than once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .267 AVG .292 .327 OBP .362 .420 SLG .514 16 XBH 17 3 HR 7 20 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings