Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 77.1% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has had at least one RBI in 48.6% of his games this year (34 of 70), with two or more RBI 13 times (18.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (42 of 70), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he has scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.267
|AVG
|.292
|.327
|OBP
|.362
|.420
|SLG
|.514
|16
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
