The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .299.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).

In 10.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (16 of 55), with more than one RBI eight times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 31 .274 AVG .318 .330 OBP .377 .452 SLG .509 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 12 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 19/11 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings