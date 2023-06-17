On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .283 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 58th in slugging.

Heim has gotten a hit in 43 of 60 games this season (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has homered in 11.7% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season (25 of 60), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .275 AVG .289 .325 OBP .347 .523 SLG .386 15 XBH 9 6 HR 1 27 RBI 20 23/7 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

