The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (hitting .325 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is hitting .344 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Seager has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • In 23.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Seager has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (19 of 38), with two or more RBI nine times (23.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 15
.371 AVG .306
.437 OBP .362
.685 SLG .532
16 XBH 8
6 HR 3
19 RBI 17
14/12 K/BB 15/6
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman (6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 14th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 28th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
