The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .231 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Grossman has had a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits eight times (13.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .250 AVG .212 .322 OBP .301 .390 SLG .364 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 29/12 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings