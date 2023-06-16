Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Blue Jays on June 16, 2023
Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette are two of the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Globe Life Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 53 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .283/.350/.472 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|0-for-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 66 hits with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .258/.323/.484 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Gausman Stats
- The Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (5-3) will make his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- In 14 starts, Gausman has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gausman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 11
|4.2
|7
|6
|6
|4
|4
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 1
|6.2
|5
|0
|0
|11
|2
|at Twins
|May. 26
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI (94 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .314/.345/.505 on the year.
- Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and an RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.354/.441 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
