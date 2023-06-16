The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer will square off against the Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The favored Blue Jays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +125. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023

8:05 PM ET

Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -150 +125 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rangers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 14, or 56%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 38 of 67 chances this season.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-12 20-14 19-7 23-18 29-17 13-8

