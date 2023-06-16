Looking for Friday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Shane McClanahan drawing the start for the Rays, and Yu Darvish taking the ball for Padres.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for June 16.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Orioles at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-2) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (1-2) for the game between the teams Friday.

BAL: Irvin CHC: Hendricks 5 (18.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (23.1 IP) 7.85 ERA 3.09 8.8 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Cubs

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHC Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-5) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Trevor Williams (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

MIA: Alcantara WSH: Williams 13 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (65.2 IP) 4.86 ERA 4.11 7.7 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals

MIA Odds to Win: -190

-190 WSH Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (4-3) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

NYY: Germán BOS: Houck 12 (67 IP) Games/IP 12 (63.2 IP) 3.49 ERA 5.23 8.6 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Cardinals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-3) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (5-4) when the teams meet on Friday.

STL: Mikolas NYM: Megill 14 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (63 IP) 4.02 ERA 5.14 6.9 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mets

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Dinelson Lamet (1-3) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Jared Shuster (3-2) when the clubs face off Friday.

COL: Lamet ATL: Shuster 15 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (35.2 IP) 10.80 ERA 5.05 10.8 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 10 runs

Blue Jays at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (6-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

TOR: Gausman TEX: Pérez 14 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (71.1 IP) 3.12 ERA 4.67 12.2 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rangers

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 TEX Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-6) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (4-5) when the clubs play Friday.

LAA: Sandoval KC: Singer 12 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (64.1 IP) 4.52 ERA 6.58 6.8 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Angels at Royals

LAA Odds to Win: -155

-155 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Julio Teheran (1-2) when the clubs face off on Friday.

PIT: Hill MIL: Teherán 13 (72.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (24.1 IP) 4.35 ERA 1.48 8.3 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -120

-120 PIT Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-6) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will look to Joe Ryan (7-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.

DET: Wentz MIN: Ryan 13 (56 IP) Games/IP 13 (77.2 IP) 7.23 ERA 2.90 7.7 K/9 9.7

Reds at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (2-0) to the hill as they face the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (2-1) when the clubs face off on Friday.

CIN: Abbott HOU: France 2 (11.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (40.2 IP) 0.00 ERA 3.54 7.7 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Reds at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -190

-190 CIN Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (6-3) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to JP Sears (1-3) for the game between the teams Friday.

PHI: Walker OAK: Sears 14 (69.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (69.1 IP) 4.67 ERA 4.15 7.5 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Athletics

PHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 OAK Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (10-1) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Darvish (5-4) for the game between the teams Friday.

TB: McClanahan SD: Darvish 14 (82.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (69 IP) 2.18 ERA 4.30 10.0 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Rays at Padres

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 SD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Guardians at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-1) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zac Gallen (7-2) when the teams play Friday.

CLE: McKenzie ARI: Gallen 2 (10 IP) Games/IP 14 (84.1 IP) 4.50 ERA 3.09 13.5 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Bobby Miller (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

SF: Brebbia LAD: Miller 28 (27.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (23 IP) 3.25 ERA 0.78 11.4 K/9 9.0

White Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryan Woo (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

CHW: Kopech SEA: Woo 13 (73.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (6.2 IP) 4.03 ERA 10.80 10.4 K/9 14.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

