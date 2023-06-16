Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (33-34) versus the Chicago White Sox (30-40) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (0-1) for the Mariners and Michael Kopech (3-5) for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

This season, the Mariners have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 20-16 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 297 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30.8%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won eight of 27 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (292 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 10 @ Angels W 6-2 Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval June 11 @ Angels L 9-4 Logan Gilbert vs Griffin Canning June 12 Marlins W 8-1 Bryce Miller vs Jesús Luzardo June 13 Marlins W 9-3 George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera June 14 Marlins L 4-1 Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez June 16 White Sox - Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech June 17 White Sox - Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito June 18 White Sox - Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn June 20 @ Yankees - George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole June 21 @ Yankees - Luis Castillo vs Domingo Germán June 22 @ Yankees - Bryan Woo vs Clarke Schmidt

White Sox Schedule