Jelena Ostapenko's run in the Viking Classic Birmingham in Birmingham, United Kingdom has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Magdalena Frech. Ostapenko's monyeline odds to win it all at Edgbaston Priory Club are +200, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Ostapenko at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Ostapenko's Next Match

Ostapenko has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Frech on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 AM ET (after defeating Venus Williams 6-3, 5-7, 6-3).

Ostapenko has current moneyline odds of -350 to win her next contest against Frech. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

US Open odds to win: +2800

Viking Classic Birmingham odds to win: +200

Ostapenko Stats

Ostapenko is coming off a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Williams in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Ostapenko is 31-20 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament win.

Ostapenko is 5-2 on grass over the past year.

In her 51 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Ostapenko has averaged 21.8 games.

Ostapenko, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 20.7 games per match.

Over the past year, Ostapenko has won 67.4% of her service games, and she has won 40.2% of her return games.

Ostapenko has been victorious in 78.1% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 38.9% of her return games.

