The Dallas Cowboys right now have +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last year (11th in NFL), and it gave up 330.2 yards per game (12th) on defense.

The Cowboys put up an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

Dallas went 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 371 yards.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the charge with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +5000 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +5000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +900 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +5000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

